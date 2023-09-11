Menu Content

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (Sept. 4th-Sept. 10th)

2023-09-11

RIIZE-Get A Guitar [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 

ⓒKBS
RIIZE‘s debut with “Get A Guitar” is the hottest video of the week! The seven-member ensemble, a brainchild of SM Entertainment, takes its name from the fusion of "rise" and "realize," signifying their commitment to turning dreams into reality, as revealed by Lee Sang-min, director of SM Wizard Production.

Comprising former NCT talents Shotaro and Sungchan, Riize is a dynamic mix of talent, including Eunseok, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Their musical mission centers around conveying the myriad experiences and emotions that shape the lives of these young men, a genre they term "emotional pop." What sets Riize apart is their real-time odyssey sharing, creating a deeper connection with their fans.

Their promotional efforts bore fruit, with their debut album, "Get A Guitar," amassing a staggering 1.03 million preorders, catapulting them into the coveted million-seller category from day one. Furthermore, Riize has already received interest from various brands for advertising campaigns, showcasing their immense commercial appeal, according to SM Entertainment.

"Get A Guitar" epitomizes Riize's spirit and style. While the title hints at the significance of guitars in their music, the song itself is a refreshing blend of down-to-earth groove and contemporary pop elements. It crafts a sonic landscape that strikes a harmonious balance between nostalgia and modernity, ensuring Riize's distinctive presence in the music scene.

