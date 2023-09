Date: Sept. 16

Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Hall





Former Nu’est member Ren’s fan concert “Ren’dezvous” will take place this month. The Seoul concert will take place at Yonsei University Centennial Hall on Sept. 16. It follows his Tokyo concert which was held on August 13. Ren is said to have prepared special performances as it's been 10 months since he’s met with fans. Ren made his solo debut with “Ready to Move” in June.