BTS’ V has set a new sales record with his first solo album.





The singer’s first solo album “Layover” sold over 1.67 million copies on the day of its release, the highest ever for a solo K-pop singer.





The album also topped iTunes Top Album charts in 65 regions around the world and its lead track “Slow Dancing” topped the iTunes Top song chart in 75 regions around the world as of Sunday Sept. 10.