Riize has sold more than a million copies of its debut single “Get a Guitar” during the first week of its release.





The group set the record for the 2nd-most-sold album by a rookie band on its debut album in the first week of release. Currently, ZeroBaseOne holds the record for the most albums sold in the 1st week with 1.8 million units sold.





Riize’s debut single also ranked No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Song chart and on the Top 10 chart in 20 countries around the world.