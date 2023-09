Treasure will drop Japanese versions of their hit songs this month.





Japanese versions of “Bona Bona,” the lead track for its 2nd full-length album, and “Move,” the title track for the band’s subunit T5’s single album, will drop on Sept. 16 and 25 respectively.





Meanwhile, the group kicked off its Japanese fan meeting tour on Sept. 1 with performances in Fukuoka. The group will hold a total of 20 performances around five Japanese cities, including a performance at the Tokyo Dome, one of Japan’s most prominent venues, in November.