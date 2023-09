For today’s #MovieSpotlight, Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet will first discuss Sleep (잠), starring Jung Yu-mi and Lee Sung-kyun. It’s directed by Jason Yu and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year.





They’ll then discuss ‘One Fine Morning’, the new film by French director Mia Hansen-Love, who is well known on the festival circuit. The film follows a young single mother who is taking care of her 8-year-old daughter while also looking after her father, who is suffering from a neurodegenerative disease.