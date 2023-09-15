Menu Content

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1180 September 15th)

2023-09-15

V- Slow Dancing [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 


On the 8th of September, V from BTS triumphantly marked his comeback with the release of his inaugural album, "Layover." This exceptional musical offering, "Layover," comprises a delightful assortment of six tracks, including the captivating title piece, "Slow Dancing," its enchanting piano instrumental rendition, and an array of four B-side gems: "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," and "For Us."

The album's flagship single, "Slow Dancing," is a compelling voyage into the world of 1970s romantic soul, featuring a relaxed and mellifluous ambiance that's bound to captivate listeners. Within this compilation, 'Slow Dancing' takes center stage, characterized in our press release as a mesmerizing manifestation of 1970s romantic soul aesthetics. This track effortlessly radiates an atmosphere of leisurely elegance and uninhibited joie de vivre.

setting an all-time record for first-day sales within the realm of solo K-pop artists.

Furthermore, "Layover" continued its triumphant march by clinching the title of the most substantial first-week sales for a K-pop soloist's album. This numerical milestone serves as a pivotal metric to gauge an artist's widespread appeal and the magnitude of their devoted fanbase.

The top tier of this record-breaking achievement also boasts the illustrious names of V's fellow bandmates, Jimin and Suga, with their respective albums "Face" and "D-Day" amassing awe-inspiring numbers of 1.45 million and 1.28 million copies sold.

