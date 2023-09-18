KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (Sept. 11th-Sept. 18th)

V-Slow Dancing [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

The hottest clip of this week is V’s return with “Slow Dancing!”

The album's flagship single, "Slow Dancing," is a compelling voyage into the world of 1970s romantic soul, featuring a relaxed and mellifluous ambiance that's bound to captivate listeners. Within this compilation, 'Slow Dancing' takes center stage, characterized in our press release as a mesmerizing manifestation of 1970s romantic soul aesthetics. This track effortlessly radiates an atmosphere of leisurely elegance and uninhibited joie de vivre.





Based on information gathered by Hanteo Chart, "Layover" achieved an impressive feat on its release day, selling a remarkable 1,672,138 units. This accomplishment sets a fresh record for first-day album sales among K-pop solo artists. Furthermore, "Layover" has established a significant milestone by attaining the highest first-week sales figures for a solo K-pop artist, making it a vital indicator of both the artist's popularity and the extent of their fanbase.





Furthermore, "Layover" continued its triumphant march by clinching the title of the most substantial first-week sales for a K-pop soloist's album. This numerical milestone serves as a pivotal metric to gauge an artist's widespread appeal and the magnitude of their devoted fanbase.





The top tier of this record-breaking achievement also boasts the illustrious names of V's fellow bandmates, Jimin and Suga, with their respective albums "Face" and "D-Day" amassing awe-inspiring numbers of 1.45 million and 1.28 million copies sold.



