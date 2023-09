Date: Sept. 23-24

Venue: KSPO Dome in Seoul





IU will hold her first-ever fan concert in Seoul this month. I+UN1VER5E will be held from Sept. 23-24 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. IU’s management explained that the title “I+UN1VER5E” refers to all the moments that IU and her fans have shared together since her debut.