V has entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2 with his first solo album.





V’s first solo album, “Layover,” came in second behind Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album “Guts” in this week’s chart. The feat has made V tie with his bandmates Jimin and Suga as the highest-charting K-pop soloist.





Meanwhile, V sold over 2.1 million copies of the album in the first week of release, the highest ever for a K-pop solo singer.