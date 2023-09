The brother-sister duo AKMU will hold a solo concert in November.





Titled “AKMUTOPIA” the concerts will be held for three days from Nov. 24 to 26 at Kyung Hee University in Seoul. It will be the duo’s first solo concert in four years.





The duo explained that the concert will be befitting of the title, encompassing AKMU’s music universe of the past and present. The group recently released their 4th single “Love Lee”.