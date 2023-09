Mamamoo’s Wheein will release her first full-length solo album next month.





This news was revealed last week during a radio show on KBS, while she was filling in as a special DJ.





The singer has not revealed the title of the album or how many tracks it will include, but shared that the new album will be released on Oct. 12.





The new release will be Wheein’s first new album since her EP “Whee” was released in January last year.