Music Bank Lineup (EP.1181 September 22nd)

RIIZE- Get A Guitar [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Riize, the latest sensation from SM Entertainment, burst onto the scene after a seven-year hiatus from SM's boy group releases. This seven-member ensemble, handpicked by SM Entertainment, derives its name from the fusion of "rise" and "realize," symbolizing their unwavering commitment to transforming dreams into tangible reality, as director Lee Sang-min passionately expressed during a press conference held in the vibrant heart of Seoul. The remarkable Riize lineup includes former NCT talents, Shotaro and Sungchan, who join forces with Eunseok, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Together, they embark on a mission to channel a plethora of emotions and experiences through their music, coining the term "emotional pop" to define their genre.





"Get A Guitar" serves as the quintessential embodiment of Riize's identity and artistic flair. While the album's title suggests a deep connection to guitars, the music itself weaves a mesmerizing tapestry of soulful melodies and contemporary pop elements. It crafts a sonic landscape that effortlessly marries the nostalgia of yesteryears with the cutting-edge sounds of today, carving out a unique niche for Riize in the ever-evolving music landscape.





One of Riize's standout features is their visually captivating choreography, which ingeniously incorporates guitar-playing movements. As they grace the stage, each member mimics strumming and plucking imaginary guitars with precision and passion, adding an electrifying dimension to their live performances. This choreographic innovation not only resonates with music enthusiasts but also solidifies Riize's reputation as trendsetters in the K-pop industry, captivating audiences worldwide with their exceptional talent and creativity.







