KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (Sept. 19th-Sept. 25th)

VCHA -Y.O.Universe [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









JYP Entertainment and the renowned U.S. music label Republic Records have forged a unique partnership to introduce a brand-new girl group named "VCHA."





VCHA comes to life through a collaborative venture known as "A2K," or America2Korea, a girl group audition program jointly conducted by the two agencies. Audiences had the opportunity to follow the journey of A2K, as episodes were unveiled on JYP's official YouTube channel from July 14 to Sept. 22. This project to establish a U.S.-based girl group adhered closely to the successful K-pop training system that has previously given rise to JYP Entertainment's iconic groups like Twice and ITZY.





VCHA's lineup proudly features the six standout finalists from A2K: Lexi, Camila, Savanna, Kendall, KG, and Kaylee, all hailing from various regions within the United States.





The band's name, VCHA, is a creation of Park Jin-young himself, a respected singer and producer at JYP Entertainment. It signifies their aspiration to shine a light on the world and connect with their devoted fans, a sentiment echoed in the agency's official press release.





This newly introduced girl group made their debut with the release of their pre-debut single "SeVit," which includes the lead track titled "Y.O.Universe" on Sept. 22. While the official debut date for the group remains in the planning stages, this pre-debut release offers a captivating preview of their musical talent.





The lead track, "Y.O.Universe," is an uplifting pop anthem delivering a powerful message that celebrates individuality. It conveys the idea that everyone possesses unique qualities that make them special and shines brightly in their own way.



