Today on #TouchBaseinSeoul, we are joined by renowned pianist Sunwoo Yekwon.

Mr. Sunwoo in 2017 catapulted himself into the upper echelons of the classical music realm becoming the first Korea to win the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition held only once every four years.

He is now the Korean with the most wins in major international piano competitions.

The pianist joined Korea 24 in the studio to tell us more about his career and new album.