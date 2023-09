All members of BTS have renewed their contract with HYBE, marking a significant milestone not just for the band, but for the K-pop industry overall.

HYBE announced last week that the contract renewal will allow the label to support the activities of the seven members once all of them complete their compulsory military service in 2025. It is the second time for the group to extend its contract with the company following the first renewal in 2018.

To commemorate this renewal and express gratitude to both BTS and its global fandom, ARMY, the agency has also pledged a donation of 1 billion won ($747,000) to the Korean Committee for UNICEF.