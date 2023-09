Weeekly will release a brand new album in November.





The group will release its fifth EP on November 1. The group announced it will start releasing teaser content for the new album starting in mid-October.





Weekly debuted in 2020, and is known for hits like “Tag Me (@Me)” (2020) and “After School” (2021). Some members have participated in the cable survival show “Queendom Puzzle” this year.