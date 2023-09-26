Menu Content

Keeping the Sea Clean

2023-09-26

News



Keeping the Sea Clean 


Coast Guard and marine environment officials as well as civilian life guards and volunteers take part in a cleanup at a Jeju Port seawall on Sept. 25 marking Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day.  

(Yonhap News)

