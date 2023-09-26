[4K] RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, EL7Z UP, FANTASY BOYS, H1-KEY, EVNNE, PURPLE KISS | On the way to music bank 230922
Keeping the Sea Clean
Coast Guard and marine environment officials as well as civilian life guards and volunteers take part in a cleanup at a Jeju Port seawall on Sept. 25 marking Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day.
(Yonhap News)
