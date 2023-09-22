“Raising Monstera” by Wi Soo-jung

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

Jae-sun picked out a big humidifier after careful consideration and asked Min-hee for her opinion. She nodded to show that she didn’t care.

“Do you want to grab something to eat if you don’t have anything else?”

Jae-sun agreed and steered the cart toward the food section.

‘I wanted to eat out,’ thought Min-hee as she slowly followed Jae-sun. He checked the prices carefully. Min-hee had never even glanced at the price tags when she bought something. Min-hee stocked the cart with the shrimps, fish, and beer that Jae-sun had put back on the shelf. The cart was full by the time they went to the checkout counter and his face was slightly flushed.









재순이 밤에 출근을 하면 민희는 어김없이 SNS에 접속해 박재희를 염탐했다.

욕실에서 상의를 탈의한 채 찍은 사진을 보고 민희는 소리 내어 웃기도 했다.

박재희의 얼굴에는 토끼수염과 귀가 달려 있었다.

동물의 얼굴처럼 귀엽게 만들어 주는 어플이었다.

박재희의 얼굴에는 그늘이라고는 찾아볼 수 없었고 눈은 초롱초롱했다.

그러나 한재순의 눈은 종종 멍했고 눈 밑에는 다크서클이 내려와 있었다.





When Jae-sun left for work every night, Min-hee unfailingly accessed his social media account and spied on Park Jae-hee. She laughed out loud when she saw a photo of him with his torso bared in the bathroom. His face was covered with a rabbit’s nose and ears. He apparently used an application that turned a person’s face into that of an animal. Park Jae-hee’s face was full of joy and his eyes were sparkling. But Han Jae-sun’s eyes were dull, and he had bags under his eyes.









# Interview with literary critic Jeon So-yeong

The author’s intention is shown in the title. As explained in the story, the name monstera comes from the Latin word that means unusual. Monstera also represents the two main characters, Min-hee and Jae-sun. Those two are just as unusual as monstera, but in their own unique way. Min-hee lives a good life with the help from her parents. All the problems in her life can be solved with money. Meanwhile, Jae-sun is on the opposite side of Min-hee. It was suggested that he had some financial difficulties, causing him to assume a different identity in cyberspace. He needed to appear timid in order to survive in this harsh world, but deep scars and victim mentality lay hidden inside of him. So, he disguises himself with the mask of vanity and aggression on social media where deception abounds.









“그 동안 감사했어요”

“Thanks for everything.”





재순은 민희의 눈이 아닌 어깨 너머를 보며 말했다.

Jae-sun apologized while looking behind her shoulders, not into her eyes.





“아니에요. 미안”

“No, I’m sorry.”





민희는 미안하다는 말을 해 놓고 바로 후회했다.

사과를 받을 사람은 여전히 자신이라고 생각했다.

재순은 아쉬운 표정으로 현관에서 우물쭈물 망설였다.

그 모습에 민희는 마음이 약해졌다.

재순이 사과를 하면 다시 돌아오라고,

박재희에 대해 털어놓으면 그럴 수 있다고, 괜찮다고 말해줄 수도 있을 것 같았다.

재순은 한 참을 망설이다 입을 열었다.

Min-hee immediately regretted saying sorry. She still thought that she should be the one getting an apology. Looking sad, Jae-sun hesitated at the foyer. That softened her. If Jae-sun apologized, she could have asked him to stay. If he came out clean about Park Jae-hee, she could have told him it was okay. Jae-sun spoke after a long hesitation.





“저 몬스테라 물꽂이 한 것만 저 주시면 안 될까요?”

“Can I have the monstera stems in the glass jars?”









Wi Soo-jung (Born in Busan, 1988~ )

Debuted with “The Grave, Little by Little” in 2017