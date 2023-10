ⓒ WAKE ONE Entertainment

ZeroBaseOne will release its second EP next month.

Titled “Melting Point,” the new album will be released on Nov. 6. A short teaser showed the nine members of the band opening a door together in a snowy, winter-themed space.





The band’s debut album “Youth in the Shade” has sold 1.82 million copies in the first week of its release, making it the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop act in the first week of release.