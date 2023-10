NCT 127 has released its 5th full-length album, “Fact Check” on Oct. 6.





During a press event for the new album, the group said the new album embodies seven years of the band’s passion. The album includes nine tracks with the title album called “Fact Check.”





The new album is the band’s first Korean album since its fourth full-length repackage album “Ay-Yo” in January 2022. It’s fourth full-length album “2 Baddies” came out in September last year.