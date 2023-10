Stray Kids will drop a brand new EP next month.





The new album, called “Rock-Star” will drop Nov. 10. It will be the group’s first Kroean album in five months, following the release of its third-full-length album “5-Star” in June.





The group recently headlined Lollapalooza Paris in June, a first for any K-pop act, and took home the Best K-Pop trophy at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.