ⓒ noon COMPANY

Park So-jin, actor and member of girl group Girl’s Day will tie the knot with actor Lee Dong-ha next month.





The wedding ceremony will be held in November, only family members and close friends.





Park debuted in 2010 as a member of Girl’s Day. Lee debuted in 2008 in the Korean adaptation of the musical “Grease” and has made appearances in TV shows like “Signal” (2016) and The World of the Married (2020).