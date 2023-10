Date: Oct. 7-8

CNBLUE will hold a concert in Korea for the first time in 6 years. “CNBLUENTITY” will be held at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park from October 7-8. It is the group’s first concert since “Between Us” in 2017. The title of the concert is a combination of CNBLUE and IDENTITY. The concert will showcase the group’s wide musical spectrum from light pop to hard rock.