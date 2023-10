Korea24 focused on the expat/immigrant and multicultural community in South Korea during the six-day Chuseok holiday, during which foreigners in this country and newly naturalized citizens, as well as multicultural families were marginalized from the traditional thanksgiving celebration, away from their places of origin and perhaps their families.

In the first installment of a series of In-depth News Analysis during the Korea24 Multicultural Week, we discussed Korea's foreigner community, and the government's policies and problems with Prof. Roy Alok Kumar, A newly-naturalized citizen of South Korea himself.