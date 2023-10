Date: Oct. 21-22

Venue: Gocheok Sky Dome





Stray Kids will hold its first solo concert at Korea’s largest indoor concert venue this month. Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special (UNVEIL 13) will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome from Oct. 21-22. The concert will mark a special milestone for the group as it will be their first performance at the venue, five years after their debut.The group will also drop a brand new EP, “Rock-Star”, in November.