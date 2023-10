Golden Child will make a comeback for the first time in over a year.





The new album, which will be its first since “Aura” dropped in August last year, is set for release in November.





Since debuting in 2017, Golden Child has been busy in Japan rather than the domestic market. It made its Japanese debut in 2022 with the single “A WOO!!”. The track landed at No. 1 on the Oricon, Billboard Japan and Tower Records' weekly singles chart.