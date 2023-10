Seventeen has won the top prize at this year’s The Fact Music Awards.





The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is an annual music award hosted by online media outlet The Fact since 2018. This year’s awards were held at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon.





The Grand Prize went to Seventeen who broke BTS’ winning streak of five years from 2018 to 2022. Seventeen also won Artist of the Year with NewJeans, IVE, NMIXX, aespa, Treasure, ITZY, Ateez, Stray Kids, and trot singer Lim Young-woong.