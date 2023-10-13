Music Bank Lineup (EP.1182 October 13th)

Jung Kook- 3D [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Jung Kook has yet again made his mark in the upper echelons of the prestigious U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart. His latest solo endeavor, "3D," a collaborative effort with the acclaimed American rapper Jack Harlow, storms in at an impressive No. 5, as revealed by Billboard's preliminary rankings released this Monday (U.S. time).





Described by the impresarios at BigHit Music, "3D" is portrayed as an R&B track

that poignantly encapsulates the fervent yearning to be with a beloved individual who remains tantalizingly beyond reach, delving into this sentiment through a variety of dimensional vantage points.





This milestone underscores Jung Kook's unique status as the first member of the K-pop septet to repeatedly breach the Hot 100's top 10 with individual projects. Released on July 29, "3D" unfurls as an R&B-infused pop composition that artfully delves into the intricate facets of yearning, articulating the unquenchable thirst for an elusive love interest, as perceived through a spectrum of dimensional lenses.





According to Billboard's disclosures, "3D" has garnered a staggering 13.6 million resonant streams, reached an audience of 3.1 million through radio airplay, and seen a cumulative sale of 87,000 copies, spanning both physical and digital mediums. Remarkably, this marks the second occasion of Jung Kook's solo dominance atop these global charts, following the resonance of his opus "Seven," in collaboration with Latto, which dominated for seven and nine weeks, respectively.



