Date: Oct. 21-22

Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Memorial Concert Hall





Kep1er will hold its 2nd fan meeting in Seoul. Titled “Kep1er’s Strange Market” the event will take place on October 21 and 22 at Yonsei University Centennial Memorial Concert Hall. The group recently released their 5th mini-album “Magic Hour”. In September. Meanwhile, the group will also hold its first Japanese fan meeting on Oct. 27 and 28 in Tokyo.