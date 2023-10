Jungkook and NewJeans have come together for a dance challenge of each other’s songs.





Jungkook and NewJeans revealed dance challenges of each other’s songs performed together on their respective social media. Jungkook posted all of them performing his hit “3D” on his account, while NewJeans posted a video challenge of them performing “Ditto” with Jungkook.





The two artists are shown not only showcasing their amazing choreography and dance skills, but they all seem to be genuinely having a good time.