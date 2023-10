Stray Kids has topped Japan’s Oricon Monthly Album chart with its first Japanese EP.





“Social Path/Super Bowl” was the top album on the Oricon Chart for September, while the EP was also previously No. 1 on the Oricon Daily and Weekly Album charts.





The group is currently touring four cities in Japan under the “Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023.” It will also drop a brand new EP, “Rock-Star” on Nov. 10.