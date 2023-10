EXO’s Chanyeol will release a brand new album on Oct. 20.





The singer will release the single “Good Enough” which will be his first solo release since “Tomorrow” in April 2021.





Chanyeol participated in writing the song’s lyrics which offer solace for those who have anxieties about achieving their dream.





Chanyeol debuted with EXO in 2012 and released his first solo single SSFW in 2019.