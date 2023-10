ENHYPEN will make a comeback next month with the group’s 5th EP.





“Orange Blood” will be released on Nov. 17. According to teasers, the album seems to have a connection with the group’s previous EP, “Dark Blood.”





ENHYPEN debuted in 2020 with seven members. The band’s most popular tracks include “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Fever” (2021).