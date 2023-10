KBS WORLD Radio recently held the 8th edition of its Korean Language Speech Contest, a competition where non-native speakers of Korean showcase their Korean language skills.

This year, almost 900 people from 82 countries joined from around the world, sending in videos about this year’s theme, which was places in Korea they want to visit.

The winner of the competition, Joanna Rajca from Poland, joined Touch Base In Seoul to talk about learning Korean.