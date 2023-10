The Korean language has been witnessing an unprecedented boom in popularity in recent years, propelled by the tremendous success of Korean content, including K-pop, K-dramas, and movies.

A firsthand witness to this phenomenon is Dr. Ross King, a distinguished professor specializing in Korean Language and Literature at the University of British Columbia in Canada (UBC).

He joined us via video for our multicultural week special interview to tell us more about his passion for the Korean language, and more.