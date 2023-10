On October 3rd, the LG Twins booked a direct ticket to the Korean Series after securing the KBO regular season for the first time in 29 years.

Their devoted fans were understandably ecstatic. Newspapers the morning after flew off the shelves, as they looked to collect that piece of history and savor the moment.

This inspired us to invite a key member of the regular season’s champions, their slugger Austin Dean. He joined us via video to talk about the season, his time with the team and the upcoming Korean Series.