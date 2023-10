Date: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5

Venue: KSPO Dome





Trot star Im Young-woong will be embarking on a nationwide concert tour with concerts in Seoul. The Seoul leg of “IM HERO TOUR 2023” will be held at the KSPO Dome from October 27 to November 5. The tour will then take the trot singer to other cities in Korea. Teaser images for the concert have been raising interest as it featured mysterious and vast views of the universe, with a celestial theme. Im Young-woong’s IM HERO encore concert from 2022 was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome, making him the first trot singer to perform at the dome stadium, one of Korea’s largest concert venues.