Seventeen has topped Japan’s Oricon chart with their latest EP.





The group’s 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven”, landed at No. 1 on the chart’s daily album ranking, as well as Japan’s iTunes album chart. Domestically, the album also headed straight to the top of all major music charts, making the group the first boy band to sit on top of Melon’s Top 100 this year.





The EP, released Monday, sold over 4 million copies in the first days of sales. It also received more than 5.2 million pre-orders, breaking the record in K-pop history.