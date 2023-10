Blackpink's Lisa has earned her eighth Guinness World Record.





The record is for her song "Money" from her 2021 solo debut EP "Lalisa”. The track has become the 1st K-pop track to reach 1 billion streams on the global music streaming service Spotify.





The singer added two world record titles earlier this year as she became the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with the EP “Lalisa” as the album topped 1 billion streams in May.