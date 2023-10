NewJeans and IVE have been awarded a national culture merit for their role in the promotion of Korean culture and arts.





The rookie groups were recognized with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation at the 14th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards over the weekend.





IVE and NewJeans were among the 10 recipients of the culture minister commendations along with boy band The Boyz and music producer 250(이오공).