Music Bank Lineup (EP.1183 October 27th)

SEVENTEEN- God of Music [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Seventeen, the South Korean boy band, has achieved a remarkable feat by claiming the number one spot on Melon's Top 100 chart, the largest domestic streaming platform in Korea, with their latest song, "God Of Music." This achievement is historic as it marks the first time in the current year that a boy band has reached the pinnacle of this chart. "God Of Music" is the standout track from Seventeen's 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven."





The music video for this soul-infused and funky pop track showcases the group's exuberance as they traverse the streets of Budapest, bringing the power of music to life and spreading their boundless joy and fervor for music at various locations throughout the city. The band comprises an impressive lineup of talent, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, and they have solidified their presence with this chart-topping hit.





Seventeen's success transcends borders, as "God of Music" achieved global recognition by debuting at number one on the iTunes top songs chart in 29 countries on its very first day. Furthermore, in Japan, their EP "Seventeenth Heaven" swiftly ascended to the top of the iTunes top albums chart and K-pop albums chart, demonstrating their undeniable influence in the international music arena. This accomplishment underscores Seventeen's rising stature and their undeniable global appeal in the K-pop industry, establishing them as a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.



