KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (OCT 23rd -OCT. 30th)

LE SSERAFIM –Perfect Night [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





Marking their debut English original, the group released 'Perfect Night.' While previously offering English renditions of their popular dance track 'Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife,' this new release encapsulates the sentiment that cherishing joyful moments with friends, regardless of perfection, holds immense value.





The music video for 'Perfect Night' is a narrative of two parallel stories. One showcases LE SSERAFIM rehearsing for an upcoming concert, while the other follows characters from Overwatch 2 as they strive to reach the girl group's show in time. The chorus of 'Perfect Night' resonates with these sentiments: "I have everything I need, nothing can surpass the euphoria of dancing with my friends, a perfect energy, flawless and free. There's no greater joy in the entire world."





A teaser motion slogan depicts a pink sports car gracefully moving through the night, accompanied by a message at the end: "Tonight, I disregard what's right or wrong." 'Perfect Night' comes as a continuation of the girl group's debut studio album, 'Unforgiven.'"



