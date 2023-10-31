Menu Content

Bumper Harvest

2023-10-31

News



Bumper Harvest


Farmers in Taean, South Chungcheong Province merrily thresh beans on Oct. 31 amid a bumper crop this year.  

(Yonhap News)

