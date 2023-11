In 1974, Korean American Lee Chol-soo was wrongly convicted for the murder of gang leader Yip Yee Tak in San Francisco. He was sentenced to life in prison, where he spent a decade before his exoneration that was made possible after investigative journalism by K.W. Lee.

His reporting led to a coalition of support for the imprisoned Lee from Asian Americans, who were appalled by the injustice that unfolded in the Sacramento courtroom, from ineffective counsel to false testimonies by police inspectors.

Lee was eventually freed after a retrial, bringing down the curtain on a tumultuous period in Asian American history that is now captured in the documentary film Free Chol Soo Lee. Korea24 met the directors of the film, Julie Ha and Eugene Yi.