Date: Nov. 9

Venue: Sejong Center for the Performing Arts





“K-pop Star 3” contestants Kwon Jin-ah and Sam Kim will be performing together for the “Love In Seoul” series. “Love in Seoul” is a theater style music festival hosted by the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts which began last year. It boasted a spectacular lineup of domestic and international artists so far. Sam Kim and Kwon Jin-ah will take the stage on Nov. 9, providing the audience with a special chance for a musical break amid their busy city life.