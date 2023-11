Jimin of BTS and NewJeans have each earned four Billboard Music Award nominations.





Jimin was listed in four categories: Top Selling Song, Top Global K-pop Song, Top Global K-pop Artist and Top K-pop Album with his first solo album “Face,” released on March 24.





NewJeans was nominated for Top Billboard Global Artist (Excl. U.S.), Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album and Top Global K-pop Song, just a year after its debut in June 2022.





The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be aired live on its social channel on Nov. 19.