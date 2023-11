The group will become the first K-pop act to give a speech at UNESCO. Seventeen will give a speech and perform at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum, to be held at the Unesco headquarters in Paris on Nov. 14.





The Unesco Youth Forum is a biennial event for youth to share opinions and seek solutions to problems young people face in the world. It’s the first time for a K-pop act to be assigned an entire session at a UNESCO general-level event.





During their speech, Seventeen plans to deliver the message that youth solidarity can change the future of our planet, while discussing the roles young people can play for sustainable development.