Kwon Eunbi is set to hold a fan meet-and-greet in Japan on December 9.





The event called “Rubi’s Room 2”, will be held in Tokyo and it will be the singer’s 2nd fan meeting in Japan. Rubi is the name of her official fanbase.





Kwon Eunbi recently released a digital album called “Like Heaven” with two versions of the song, one featuring Paul Blanco.