Rookie boy band Zerobaseone received more than 1.7 million pre orders for its second EP.





The new EP “Melting Point” is likely to become a million-seller as did its debut EP “Youth In The Shade”.

The group’s debut album sold over a million copies in a single day when it came out in July, making the band the first-ever K-pop artist to achieve the feat. The first EP surpassed 2.03 million in sales as of September, adding another record.